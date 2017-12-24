WUSA
Deputies shot responding to domestic incident

Deputies suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Stephanie Ramirez, WUSA 7:52 PM. EST December 24, 2017

STERLING, VA. (WUSA9) - Two Loudoun County Sheriff's deputies are in the hospital tonight after being shot while responding to a domestic incident in Sterling.

Police said the officers were on the 46,000 block of Hollow Mountain Place when they were shot. 

Police said both officers were taken to local a hospital with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.

Police spokesperson Kraig Troxell told WUSA9 that although the initial call came in shortly before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the shooting happened closer to 5 p.m.

 

Police said the deputies were on the scene talking to the suspect for at least an hour before the shooting happened.

A third deputy on the scene took the suspect into custody.

Police said the suspect was not shot.

A neighbor told WUSA9 he heard what he called a "boom sound" and saw the deputies being taken away by stretcher.

Police said Sheriff Michael Chapman is visiting the deputies at a nearby hospital.

He is expected to brief reporters on the scene. 

WUSA9 will provide more updates as soon as they become available. 

