Deputies shot responding to domestic incident

STERLING, VA. (WUSA9) - Two Loudoun County Sheriff's deputies are in the hospital tonight after being shot while responding to a domestic incident in Sterling.
Police said the officers were on the 46,000 block of Hollow Mountain Place when they were shot.
Police said both officers were taken to local a hospital with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.
Police spokesperson Kraig Troxell told WUSA9 that although the initial call came in shortly before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the shooting happened closer to 5 p.m.
.@LoudounSheriff spokesperson tells me the initial call came in shortly before 4p. Still looking into what time shots were fired. Told Sheriff Chapman is with the Deputies at the hospital & plans to update reporters after @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/RBn8FooNXD— Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) December 24, 2017
Police said the deputies were on the scene talking to the suspect for at least an hour before the shooting happened.
A third deputy on the scene took the suspect into custody.
Police said the suspect was not shot.
A neighbor told WUSA9 he heard what he called a "boom sound" and saw the deputies being taken away by stretcher.
Police said Sheriff Michael Chapman is visiting the deputies at a nearby hospital.
He is expected to brief reporters on the scene.
WUSA9 will provide more updates as soon as they become available.
