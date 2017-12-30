Court docs: FBI raid part of investigation into possible ISIS supporter

STERLING, VA. - According to newly released court documents, an FBI raid at a Sterling home Friday was part of an investigation into a possible ISIS supporter.

The FBI conducted the raid in a Northern Virginia condominium complex Friday afternoon.

It occurred in a unit on the 46900 block of Courtyard Square in Sterling, Va.

According to court documents, the home belongs to Sean Andrew Duncan.

According to neighbors, the operation began around 2:30 p.m., and lasted close to five hours.

Agents took out dozens of boxes and bags from the condominium.

Duncan was charged with destroying evidence.

Investigators said he destroyed a thumb drive, trying to obstruct the FBI investigation of him.

Duncan moved to Sterling in June of 2017 from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Duncan's relatives reported he converted to Islam, may have been "radicalized," and voiced his approval of westerners being beheaded in the Middle East.

His relatives also reported that Duncan and his wife planned to travel to Turkey, court documents said.

Court documents detail disturbing computer searches Duncan is accused of making, including searches of tactical gear and terror attacks.

© 2017 WUSA-TV