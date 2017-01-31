Cash, cigs, lottery tickets stolen in Va. store holdup

STERLING, VA (WUSA9) - Two suspects are wanted in an armed robbery at a northern Virginia convenience store.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance video of the incident. It happened at around 9:40 p.m. on January 30 at the Prime Mart in the 45000 block of W. Church Road in Sterling.

The video shows the suspect walk up to the register pointing a gun at the cashier. He can be heard saying “give me the money” and “open the register.” The armed suspect also grabbed multiple lottery tickets. The second suspect took cigarettes before the two of them left the store. The cashier was not harmed during the robbery, police said.

Investigators believe the suspects are in their late teens or early twenties.

If you have any information regarding the possible identity of the suspects, please call Detective S. Schochet of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 703-777-0475 or you may submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.

