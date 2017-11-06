16-month-old in critical condition after being found in Va. bathtub

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

STERLING, VA (WUSA9) - A 16-month-old baby is in critical condition after police say the child was found in a bathtub in Sterling, Va. on Monday afternoon.

Police arrived at a home in the 45000 block of Winding Branch Terrace around 12:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the baby boy in a bathtub in cardiac arrest.

The child was taken to the hospital where police say he is in critical condition.

No further information has been released at this time.

