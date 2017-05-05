Sterling official upset over man's safety mission

STERLING, VA (WUSA9) - Sometimes -- after we report a story -- we get a call, or an e-mail, from an elected official -- pretty upset about the facts we uncovered.

That happened to our Stephanie Ramirez this week.



So she went back to Sterling, Va. to hear it.



“Still pissed at me?,” she said after the car ride ended.

"No, you just need to come out to Loudoun more often and cover some good things,” said Sterling District Supervisor, Koran Saines.

That’ was an ‘ouch’ moment. Saines called the reporter livid after a story aired about a man named, Ray Johnson.



Johnson’s the concerned Sterling resident who created yellow traffic signs that'll tell drivers NOT to stop where the Washington Old Dominion Bike Trail crosses Sterling Blvd.

RELATED: Sterling man to save cyclists: don't stop!



“I can’t see what that second lane is doing a lot of times,” said a cyclists on the path on Wednesday.



Johnson's planning to put the signs up on Saturday. He thinks this will rule out any confusion and prevent accidents.



Saines says Johnson’s un-permitted signs are illegal but he also took a swipe at us.

“When there's something negative going on, then we see the news cameras come out and they want to cover a story,” said Saines.



He wants to talk about the positive changes he says they fought for at the intersection, like the silver posts up. They're for beacons that are supposed to going in the first or second week of June. The 2021 plans are for a bridge overpass.

"It's better than two years ago or even one year from now where we didn't even have it in our budget to be built,” said Saines, who also told WUSA9, “I'm born and raised here!.”



He says it's personal.



He did also admit Johnson's talking about a serious issue, but to drivers.

"What I want people to do is look out for each other,” said the District Supervisor.



To Johnson, Saines said, “I would say, follow the rules. No one wants to see anyone get ticketed or worst case-scenario, arrested."

"I'm not going to watch it. I'm sorry,” is what Johnson said during a Wednesday interview.

At least they can both agree they have the same safety concerns.

© 2017 WUSA-TV