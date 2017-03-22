State police hunting teens who hit cars with rocks

(Photo: Bruce Leshan)

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - GAITHERSBURG, Md (WUSA9) -- Imagine the terror of someone lobbing a rock into your windshield as you're driving on the freeway.



Police say that's just what three teens did during rush hour Tuesday night. At least three cars were hit, but luckily, no one was hurt.

Maryland State Police are still hunting for the three. They're hoping a witness will identify them. But they also say they're working some other angles to track them down.

Police say the victims called quickly, and troopers arrived within minutes, but by the time they arrived, the suspects had already fled the playground at the Londonderry Apartments here. It's right next to a fence, and the teens were apparently lobbing the rocks right over it at the cars driving by.

They hit one of the cars right in the middle of the windshield, another in the side, and another on the roof. The investigating trooper says one of the victims was pretty shaken up by the experience.

State Police say this if the first time anyone has done anything like this so far this year on I-270 or on the Maryland portion of the Beltway. But in 2003, someone dropped a boulder off an overpass in Spotsylvania and it nearly killed Daphne Gipson. She spent three weeks in intensive care and suffered permanent brain damage. And the culprit has never been caught.



