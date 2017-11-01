WANTED: Man allegedly sexually assaults woman at his home after meeting in restaurant

(Photo: Fairfax County police)

SPRINGFIELD, VA. (WUSA9) - A 35-year-old Springfield man is wanted after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at his home after meeting her at a restaurant, Fairfax County police said.

Police believe Camilo Vilegas Torres, 35, fled the area after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Torres is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his home, located in the 7700 block of Havebrook Way in Springfield on September 8. Authorities stated that Torres and the woman met at a restaurant in Fairfax County before going to his home.

Torres is described as 5'10" tall and 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police added that he has a distinguishing scar on the left side of his face and may be driving a dark red 2000 Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on Villegas Torres or his whereabouts is asked to call Detective T.H. Horton at 703-246-7854. No matter how small a detail may seem, it could be what detectives need to locate and arrest him. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 if their information leads to an arrest.

© 2017 WUSA-TV