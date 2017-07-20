Va. handyman accused of sexually assaulting at least 3 kids

(Photo: Fairfax County Police)

A 43-year-old handyman from Springfield is being charged in connection with assaulting three different children between the ages of four and 11, Fairfax County police said.

Jerbeth Adallir Palma, 43, of Springfield is being charged with three counts of sodomy of a child under the age of 13, one count of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15, and one count of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13.

Police believe there may be other victims. Palma was able to come in contact with these kids while working in their homes as a handyman.

He has been working as an independent contractor for several years in Fairfax County, police stated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C.C. O’Malley at 703-246-7827, or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous Tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100-$1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

