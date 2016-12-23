Man, 22, found dead inside Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WUSA9) -- Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in his Springfield home with trauma to his upper body, authorities said.

Henok G. Yohannes, 22, was found in the 6400 block of Blarney Stone Court in Springfield around 8:15 p.m. with apparent trauma to his upper body, Fairfax County police said.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death, authorities stated. This incident remains under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).