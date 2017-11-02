Human trafficking victims rescued by police in Springfield, Va.

SPRINGFIELD, VA (WUSA9) - Police in Fairfax County raided a hotel just south of the Beltway, right off I-95 in Springfield, Va.

They were able to free people being held against their will and sold for sex.

They arrested Jamon Kanee Murphy from Fredericksburg.

He's facing a list of charges from commercial sex trafficking to drug possession to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The raid came after a tip was called in to the National Human Trafficking Hotline a few days ago. That number is 1-888-373-7888 or you can text HELP to 233733.

