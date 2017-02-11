Female human remains found in Springfield

Crime scene tape (Photo: WUSA)

FRANCONIA, VA (WUSA9) - The Franconia Police District are working to identify human remains discovered in Lake Accotink Park Saturday evening.

At the time, police were helping another jurisdiction search for a missing juvenile.

The search was expanded to the surrounding area and that was when police discovered the remains of a female in the 7100 block of Wimsatt Road.

Police were not able to confirm the identity.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

