Female human remains found in Springfield

FRANCONIA, VA (WUSA9) - The Franconia Police District are working to identify human remains discovered in Lake Accotink Park Saturday evening.
At the time, police were helping another jurisdiction search for a missing juvenile.
The search was expanded to the surrounding area and that was when police discovered the remains of a female in the 7100 block of Wimsatt Road.
Police were not able to confirm the identity.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
