Bride wants to donate wedding dress to brides impacted by Alfred Angelo closing

SPRINGFIELD, VA (WUSA9) - Kerry Fish describes her wedding day as picture perfect. Her husband calls it her "princess day." Fish, along with so many other brides, purchased her wedding dress at Alfred Angelo.

Her wedding day has come and gone, but she still feels a connection to the other brides. Alfred Angelo bridal announced last week it was closing its doors, after filing for bankruptcy. Some brides found themselves in a wedding nightmare, unable to get the dresses they paid for.

"I saw that many people were complaining about it, but not many women were volunteering their dresses," said Fish.

Fish decided she wanted to step up and give her dress to a bride impacted by the store's closing.

"I'm willing to donate my dress. It's got purple on it because it's my favorite color, but I saw a lot of women online that were really upset and hurt. They had such a short time until their wedding," she said.

She hopes the dress that gave her so many wonderful memories, will do the same for someone else.

"Just to help them so they can have their princess day too," said Fish.

Fish's stepdaughter also has several bridesmaids dresses she is interested in donating as well.

If you're an unfortunate Alfred Angelo bride interested in Kerry's dress, reach out to Marcella Robertson on her Facebook page.

Below are also a list of wedding charities in our area.

Saint Anthony’s Bridal http://www.stanthonysbridal.com/

Fairy Tale Brides on a Shoestring https://fairytalebrides.org/

Brides Against Breast Cancer https://www.bridesagainstbreastcancer.org/

