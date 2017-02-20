Sports Anchor Kristen Berset shares the story of her breast cancer battle

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9's sports anchor Kristen Berset is battling breast cancer for the second time.

The 35-year-old Berset found out about the cancer two months before she was set to marry; and nine years after her first bout with the disease at 26.

“I’m just trying to tell myself that this can’t be really happening,” she told The Washington Post. “You really don’t know how to feel.”

Berset underwent surgery in January and is currently completing chemotherapy treatments.

Read the full story on Berset's battle on The Washington Post's website.

