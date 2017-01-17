Son of neighborhood 'mom' has message for suspect(s)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A mother bound to a wheelchair was shot and killed Monday in Southeast, D.C.

“People say she was in wrong place at the wrong time. I look at it like this she was in the right place at the right time,” said William Marrow. “Them people were doing something at the wrong time.”

Marrow said there is no good reason why his 68-year-old wheelchair bound mother on a simple morning trip to the market became the latest murder victim in Southeast, D.C.

Vivian Marrow lived on Elvans Road nearly 30 years, took people in and fed her neighbors. They called her mom.

She felt safe even though her son tried to get her to move.

“She was set in her way,” he explained. “She wasn’t scared of them. She wasn’t scared of none of them. She watched them grow up. It was people outside that place that did that.”

Tuesday, just one day after the MLK day murder, police blanketed the area and security officers in full force manned the gate to the complex.

While investigators will not say if cameras captured the killer, they believe someone who lives there knows something. Marrow does too.

“If somebody in that complex knows something they’re going to talk – hopefully,” he said. “I’m wishing and praying because that would help me and my brother and sister get through this. Whoever did this, turn yourself in because you’re going to get caught regardless.”

“These guns are getting into the wrong hands of young individuals who don’t know the consequences,” said ANC8B Commissioner Paul Trantham. “City council should be outraged, the mayor should be outraged that this keeps happening in Southeast. This must stop.”

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anonymous tips can be texted to 50-411.

Family members have created a GoFundMe account to help cope with this tragic loss and lay their loved one to rest.

