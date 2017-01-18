Some moms conflicted over attending Women's March with kids

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Huge numbers are expected for the Women's March on Saturday, but some parents are conflicted about whether to bring their children.

While many local moms are making plans to head downtown for the March others who want to go, are hesitant. They're concerned about safety, given the divisive climate.

Anna Kim of Fairfax really wants to go to the March but may not. She's definitely not bringing her three boys.

"With all my heart I want to go, but I am not 100% sure that I feel safe. The climate is so volatile right now, and especially after the election, like so many people are on so many different sides, and we're so separated, that I worry," said Kim.

But Beth Collins of Fairfax is not worried.

"Am I going to be alert and aware and try to have some kind of plan? Yes. But, is it going to keep from going? No. Otherwise we wouldn't ever have any protests if we were just afraid of what might happen," said Collins.

Her 16-year-old daughter Jennifer is excited about about going and Beth has no qualms bring her along.

"I want her to be proud to be a woman. I want her to stand up for her rights as a woman," she said.

Kristin Feenstra of Chantilly says she's going because " I believe it's my duty as a citizen to participate and be an active member of our community. And part of that is attending this March because women's rights are human rights."

She'll be wearing a "pink pussy hat" made by her mother-in-law from Canada who's been knitting bunches of them until she couldn't find anymore pink yarn.

Feenstra's in laws came to town for the March.

"As Canadians, it's the mouse and elephant. If the elephant moves at all the mouse feels it. What's going on here really affects us in Canada, it's the country's largest trading partner and the message for women's rights is an international message," said her husband James Feenstra.

