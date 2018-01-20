Snow is the main ingredient in a unique competition

(Photo: Kevin Moloney, � Kevin Moloney, 2003)

BRECKENRIDGE, CO (WUSA9) - We crumble at the tiniest of snows in our region, but in one mountain community, they took snow to a whole other art form.



Teams of snow sculptors from all over the world carve 25 ton blocks of ice with no power tools and have just 5 days to do it. What they create may be gone at the next warm up, but their works of art are awe inspiring.



The International Snow Sculpture Championship takes place January 22-29 in Breckenridge, Colorado.

