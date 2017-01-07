Snow hits hard in Northern Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WUSA9) - The winter weather hit Fredericksburg hard Saturday morning.

Snow plows were busy. So were people like Sheri Bakerian.



“Not enough snow to get my skies out, but just enough to be a nuisance,” she said.



Outside the Fredericksburg Animal Hospital, Bakerian was shoveling and sprinkling salt.



“We have a schedule of appointments and some folks wandered in early already so we want to clear the parking lot and walkway to make it safe and easy so folks can get in and out,” she said.

The snow is a trending topic on social media. People are posting pictures and comments about it.



“It’s pretty frigid out, but it’s exciting. I like the first snow. We are going to meet friends for brunch as planned," said one woman.

Snow falling hard in Fredericksburg Virginia right now on Route 1 near Idlewild Blvd. Roads are slippery. Be careful. .@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/AclQ3phLlH — Stephanie Gailhard (@stephitv) January 7, 2017

Sticking to a schedule, despite the snow, just like devoted parishioners at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.



“I came here for Adoration and mass at 9 a.m. No, the snow didn’t deter me. The roads weren’t too bad," said Parishioner Mary Wheatley.



Another parishioner said, “I'm a Midwesterner so this is nothing… a sneeze.”



“I think the snow is showing us the beauty of God and that he’s blessing all those who came and made the effort to be here today," said Sister Frances Carol.

