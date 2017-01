(Photo: Friends of the National World War II Memorial, Inc.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A wreath laying ceremony for the Battle of Bataan got some beautiful snow to accompany it early Saturday morning at the World War II Memorial.

General Eric Calip, from the Embassy of the Philippines, Major Gen. Antonio (Tony) Taguba, Ret. And the families of those who served during the Battle of Bataan spoke at the ceremony.