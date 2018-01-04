Snow causes delays for schools, government & airports

Snow in St. Mary's County (Photo: Hilary Lane)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The snow falling in the D.C. metro this morning is causing delays for schools, the federal government and airports in the area.

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Several public school systems announced Wednesday that they would be opening later than usual due to the expected snow fall in the area.

The federal government stated early Thursday morning that they were opening with a two-hours delayed arrival and an option for unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework.

LIVE BLOG: Tracking snow for your morning commute

BWI, Ronald Reagan and Dulles airports all tweeted that flights are being impacted by the weather and advised travelers to check with their airlines.

Conditions at BWI is Snow with reduced visibility so please allow extra time on the roads. Flights are being impacted by weather so please check with your airline to see if your flight is being impacted. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) January 4, 2018

© 2018 WUSA-TV