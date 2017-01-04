Smithsonian's African American museum opens April ticketing

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 01: The soon-to-be-opened Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is seen Sept. 1, 2016 in Washingotn, DC. The museum was established by Act of Congress in 2003. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Smithsonian's new National Museum of African American History and Culture is scheduled to start distributing tickets for April.



To visit the museum, which opened in September, visitors have to get one of the free entry passes with a time to enter. The Smithsonian says it will begin distributing the April passes on Wednesday at 9 a.m. both online and by phone.



The museum also gives out a limited number of same day passes. Those are available online starting at 6:30 a.m. daily until they run out. A limited number of passes is also available at the museum starting at 1 p.m. on weekdays.



Advance timed passes for May will be available Feb. 1.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.