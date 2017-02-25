Small act of kindness makes huge difference for Missouri couple

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. - Over 73 years of marriage John Bieker has said those three little words thousands of times to his bride, Marie.

But lately, she feared she'd never hear those words again.

At 92-years-old Marie's hearing isn't what it once was. And to make things worse, she started having hearing aid problems about six weeks ago.

Last week, during a visit to SSM Health Saint Joseph hospital, John and his family made a major decision: terminally-ill john would enter hospice care.

Knowing her time with her beloved husband is drawing to an end made Marie's hearing loss too much to bear.



“I think that's the worst thing besides losing your eyesight.”

“It's rough when you're trying to talk to each other and you can't hear.”

Fortunately, a quick-thinking nurse practitioner was there to lend a hand.



“It was breaking my heart thinking I don't think she really can hear me and really understand what I’m trying to tell her,” said Candace counts, an SSM Health nurse practitioner.

Marie followed saying, “She says here, put these on and she spoke to me (can you hear me now) and I can hear.”

“When he daughter approached me with tears in her eyes and said mom just wants to be able to hear his voice I said I’ll come up with something. I just got lucky that it worked on the first try.”

“I mean, everybody in the room just started crying. It was like, oh my gosh, you know?”

Beside John's bed is his favorite religious statue - a reminder of the blessings in his life.

But it's an angel on earth who gave back to Marie the gift of hearing and helped make the Bieker's final days together a little piece of heaven.

“I love you. Always have and always will.”



Marie is hoping her new hearing aids will be ready in the next few days so she’ll be able to hear John’s voice without using the stethoscope.

(© 2017 KSDK)