Slave descendant comes full circle for her ancestors at Georgetown University

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A 63-year-old grandmother is now a member of the freshman class at Georgetown University, a journey that took her hundreds of years.

Her ancestors were slaves owned by the Jesuit priests of Maryland. The priests owned what we know as Georgetown University. The school was struggling in debt, so the priests sold 272 slaves to keep the school afloat.

Now, 180 years later, the University has formally apologized and is offering preferred admission to the descendants of those slaves. Mélisande Short-Colomb is one of them.

Walking through campus with her class plant in hand she says hello to fellow classmates. The Louisiana native is no wallflower. She has traveled the world, lived overseas, raised children and buried a husband. She has fallen and gotten back up. She stands out on campus with her bright colors, beads and big personality. If any 63-year-old could go back to college and live in a dorm full of 19-year-olds – she is it.

Mélisande, or Meli, as she’s known on campus, invites us into the room. “I call it the tiny condo!” she laughs. She’s even transformed the second twin bed into a large desk with a sheet of vinyl flooring; she slips the mattress under her bed.

Meli is in DJ class, analyzing and discussing music. She sat in the auditorium answering her professor question by saying, “I do have a Bose system in my room so I’m always listening to music.” She’s also enrolled in a writing course. The challenges for a 63-year-old mom of 4 and professional chef is listening and learning to be a student all over again. After all, she is far more experienced than many of her own professors. Still, she keeps an open mind and participates in class as often as she can. But skips out on the parties, though she does socialize with students. “One of my little classmates told me she liked my overalls and I said ‘you don’t think they’re kind of dorky?’ and she said ‘yah, but only you’,” she laughed.

Meli is enjoying campus life – minus the Georgetown hills – but she’s not trying to fit in. She has a mission, far beyond books or a GPA. “It is with a certain weight of responsibility, and I don’t mean certain, I mean a sure weight of my responsibility to do this,” she said.

This is all about family.

“I was very, very close to my grandmother. I sort of lived in her top pocket and she was close to her mother and grandmother and her great grandmother,” Short-Colomb explained, “I grew up knowing who my family was, that we originated in Maryland, that we came to Louisiana. There was a little disconnect in the family story because I grew up thinking my family was free.”

Until a genealogist sent her a message in 2016 that would change everything. “She told me ‘yah (sp) your family, your 3 times great grandparents, Mary Ellen Queen and Abraham Mahoney, were sold by the Jesuits and I’m like ‘Wow!,'” she exclaimed.

Georgetown University is now taking steps to reconcile with its shameful past by offering

6,000 known descendants of the 272 slaves sold legacy status. It’s not a free ride to college, but a second look. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Three descendants are currently enrolled, two siblings in their 20’s and Meli. “I’m going to do this for someone else who comes behind me,” she explained.

The school has renamed buildings: Isaac Hawkins Hall for the slave whose name was at the head of the bill of sale in 1838. The meditation center, once named for a Jesuit priest involved in that deal, is now the Anne Marie Becraft Hall in honor of a free black woman who opened the first school for black girls in Georgetown back in the 1820’s.

Meli can see the burial site for those Jesuit priests who sold her ancestors from her dorm room window.

“As part of the internalized breeding of people to support the economy of the growing United States of America,” she explained, "It was easy for those men laying in the cemetery down there to write a bill of sale and make an agreement to sell families.” Yes, she’s angry and hurt but ready to learn about her ancestors’ roles in American history. Her family history that dates back to 1715.

So when class is done, she returns to what she calls her tiny condo, puts on some music, catches up with family online and simply reflects on her journey and what future generations will hear about her impact on their family history.

“I would like them to hear that it was my leg of the relay and I ran it,” Meli said, “and when the time was right to hand off it was a smooth handoff and I didn’t drop the baton.”

Meli is on track to graduate in 2021. She has not yet declared a major but she is thinking of History of African American Studies. The Georgetown Memory Project is actively reaching out to descendants. Georgetown University sends out newsletters and has created this website to reach out to descendants as well. Meli said she plans to retire to Ghana but is open to any opportunities that may come her way after her 4 years at Georgetown University.