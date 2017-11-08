Skins alumni battle military members in video games as part of the Skins' military appreciation week

Former Redskin player Santana Moss playing a game with a soldier. Credit: Chris Williamson

ARLINGTON, VA(WUSA9) - As we near Veterans Day, some former Skins wanted to give military members a show. The fun-filled event is part of Washington's Charitable Foundation's 'Salute to Service Week."

Former receiver Santana Moss and former cornerback Fred Smoot battled military men and women in Madden 18 at Forty Myer in Arlington. This was an actual tournament with the winner receiving an XBox One.

As you might imagine, there was plenty of trash talking by Smoot, just like he used to do on the football field. All in all, there was plenty of competition and camraderies making for a fun experience.

"They see us as heroes, you know, and for us to really come in serve or share a day with them to show them that they are truly our heroes, I'm most definitely willing to show my gratitude and appreciation for what they do for me," Moss said.

"It means everything to me," Smoot said with a big smile. "A lot of people don't know this, but I had planned to go to military after football but they didn't want to take this regular body into the military. But yea, we owe a lot to these guys. We appreciate what they do. They give us a chance to live our freedoms and live our day to day in the United States of America."

