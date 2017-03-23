Sketch released of suspect in fatal shooting of 18-year-old from Upper Marlboro

(Photo: Prince George's County Police)

UPPER MARLBORO, MD. (WUSA9) - Police have released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old girl from Upper Marlboro that happened in October 2016.

Allyssa Banks, 18 was fatally shot on October 19 in the 10200 block of Prince Place in Upper Marlboro, Prince George's County police said. A second victim was also shot. He survived.





(Photo: Prince George's County Police)

The suspect is being described as an African-American man in his early twenties, with a light complexion, a slim build, and brown eyes. He was wearing a black-hooded jacket the night of the murder, authorities said. Police believe the suspect tried to rob Banks and the other victim before the shootings.

Detectives are asking for the community’s help in identifying this suspect so we can provide answers to her loved ones. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Tipsters will never have to give their names.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online.

