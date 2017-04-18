Six Flags roller coaster reopens after stalling last week

LARGO, MD (WUSA9) - The Joker's Jinx is back in business.

Joker's Jinx was the roller coaster that got stuck at Six Flags America in Largo last week.

Two dozen riders were stranded 80 feet above the ground for up to four hours. A park spokesperson says there was a problem with a wheel on the ride.

State inspectors reportedly checked it out and the roller coaster took off again late Sunday.

RELATED STORIES:

All 24 riders rescued after roller coaster stalls at Six Flags

What caused Six Flags America roller coaster to stop

Teens rescued off stalled roller coaster say they'll ride again

© 2017 WUSA-TV