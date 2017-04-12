Was the Montgomery Co. 15-month-old ever missing?

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - What was once a missing person’s report for a 15-month-old Silver Spring baby is now being called a ‘domestic violation’, Montgomery County Police said.

Officers had reason to believe the child, Janel Aaliyah Mercado, could have been in danger Tuesday night when she was reported missing.

Her mother had called police and said she could not find the baby. Additionally, officers said they could not get in contact with the father at home or on the phone.

FOUND: 15-month-old last seen with dad in SE D.C.

Officers said they took the case very seriously because they never know how situations like this will turn out. They said it was cautionary and were doing their due diligence.

In 2016, Montgomery County Police received 990 reports of missing juveniles, though not all of them were reported. Police decide what information they disseminate to the public.

