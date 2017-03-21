Teen dies after being found unresponsive inside Silver Spring basement

(Photo: Thinkstock)

SILVER SPRING, MD. (WUSA9) - An investigation is underway after a teenage male was unresponsive inside of a basement in Silver Spring early Tuesday morning and later pronounced dead, Montgomery County police said.

The teenager was found at a home located in the 1000 block of Mondrian Terrace around 2:25 a.m.

When officers got to the home they found the unresponsive teenager inside of the basement. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy is being conducted to figure out the manner and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this death is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240.773.5700.

