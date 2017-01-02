FOUND: Silver Alert for missing Md. woman with dementia

SILVER SPRING, MD (WUSA9) - Montgomery County Police have located a missing 91-year-old woman with dementia.
Gloria Deborah Adams left her Leisure World residence between 5:00 and 6:00 Sunday evening to go to a family member’s house on Rayburn Road in Bethesda. She was driving a silver, 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with Maryland tags 2BR9629.
Adams was described as 4’10” and weighs about 150 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes.
