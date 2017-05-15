School security guard charged with sexual abuse of 14-year-old student

SILVER SPRING, MD. (WUSA9) - A 21-year-old security employee at Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School has been charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl, police said.

Mike Anthony Lievano has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor, a third-degree sex offense, and fourth-degree sex offense.

Police were notified of the relationship on May 4. They said the teen told detectives that she communicated with Lievano via text and that they started dating on March 29. During that time, the two engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the victim at her home and at his home.

When interviewed by detectives, police said Lievano made admissions relating to the allegations.

He turned himself into police on Sunday May 14, 2017.

Lievano is now on administrative leave and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Anyone who believes that his/her child may have been victimized by Lievano in a similar way should call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

