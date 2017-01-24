Principal under fire for alleged comment

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Trump orders hiring freeze on federal workers
-
Who were the violent protesters on Friday?
-
DC cleans up and moves forward after inauguration
-
Best Christmas ever for homeless vet
-
Store clerk survives knife attack
-
Vandalized businesses return to work
-
Deli receives calls means for White House
-
Sanitation worker killed in crash
-
Limo set on fire near protests on K Street
-
Woman claims Obamacare saved her life
More Stories
-
Federal workers fear hiring freeze impactJan 24, 2017, 5:19 p.m.
-
Witness: Man shot in the face near Nats ParkJan 24, 2017, 10:25 a.m.
-
How young adults can sniff out fake newsJan 24, 2017, 5:59 p.m.