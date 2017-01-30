Police search for suspect in Md. Rite Aid robbery

SILVER SPRING, MD (WUSA9) - Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Rite Aid in Silver Spring, Maryland with a handgun early Monday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., police say a suspect robbed a Rite Aid located in the 1400 block of East West Highway. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

No employees were injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. He was wearing a black mask and all black clothing.

Police say the suspect's description matches the description of the suspect involved in previous drug store robberies in Montgomery County.

