Police: Man shot & killed inside his Silver Spring home

SILVER SPRING, MD. (WUSA9) - A man is dead after being shot and killed inside of his Silver Spring home late Wednesday night, Montgomery County police said.

The shooting happened around 9:51 p.m. in the 1600 block of Belvedere Boulevard, authorities stated.

A residence of the home reported that the suspect entered the home and shot one of the other occupants. The suspect then fled the scene.

When officers got to the scene they found the man on the upper level of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation into this homicide is underway.

Detectives urge anyone who may have information about this homicide to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

