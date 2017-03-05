Police: Man killed in Maryland hit-and-run, driver arrested

SILVER SPRING, MD. (AP) - Montgomery County Police say a woman is in custody after a hit-and-run collision that left a Washington man dead.



The police department said in a statement that officers responded to a reported collision in Silver Spring around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.



A preliminary investigation shows 49-year-old Donald Morgan Jr. was crossing a road at a marked crosswalk when a car struck him. According to police, witnesses saw the driver get out of the car and then leave the scene. Witnesses provided a description and an officer identified the car and arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



Morgan died of his injuries at a hospital.



The Associated Press isn't naming the driver because she hasn't been formally charged. Police say charges, if any, will come after the investigation is complete.

