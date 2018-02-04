Police investigating single vehicle, double fatal collision in Silver Spring

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

SILVER SPRING, MD. (WUSA9) - Two men died in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, February 4, when the vehicle they were in struck a utility pole.

Fire officials said the accident took place at approximately 2:30 a.m., on University Boulevard West at Royalton Road, near the Four Corners area of Silver Spring.

Investigators believe that the vehicle’s speed could have contributed to the collision, which took place at approximately 2:30 a.m., when the black 2015 Lexus RX 350 SUV left the roadway, striking a utility pole.

The vehicle’s driver is being identified as 24-year-old Leonel Osvaldo Gonzales of the 4200 block of Weller Road in Silver Spring.

The passenger is being identified as 28-year-old Hodimyr Gonzalez of the 12300 block of Treetop Lane in Silver Spring.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to contact CRU investigators at 240.773.6620.

