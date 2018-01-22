Pedestrian struck by car in Silver Spring

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man pedestrian was struck by a car while crossing an intersection in Maryland.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph Rd. and Livingston St. in Silver Spring.

Police have not released the age or identity of the victim. His condition is unknown at this time.

