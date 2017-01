(Photo: Montgomery County Police)

SILVER SPRING, MD (WUSA9) - Montgomery County Police have found a missing Silver Spring mother and her infant daughter who were last seen on Jan. 12.

The 34-year-old mother, Maduba Polan last had contact with family at 4:30 p.m. on January 12. She was with her 4-month-old daughter, Zoe Polan.

