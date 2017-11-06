MISSING: 78-year-old woman from Silver Spring

(Photo: Montgomery County police)

SILVER SPRING, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old Silver Spring woman who was last seen Monday morning.

Lillie Mae Hall was last seen in the 1800 block of Tunis Road in Silver Spring around 7 a.m. on Monday, Montgomery County police said.

Hall planned to drive to her medical appointment at Kaiser Permanente Largo Medical Center in Upper Marlboro. Police said she did not make it to her appointment. Hall shows early signs of dementia.

She is described as an African-American woman, who is about 5'03" tall and weighs 169 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair.

Hall was driving a dark blue 2001 Chevrolet Impala with the Maryland tag: 1MD2558.

Anyone with information regarding Lillie Hall’s whereabouts or anyone who sees her vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1.

