MISSING: 35-year-old Silver Spring man Brice Byrd

SILVER SPRING, MD (WUSA9) - Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Brice Byrd, of Silver Spring.

The 35-year-old man was last seen by a caretaker at about 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14. He was seen walking away from his home in the 500 block of Thayer Avenue.

Byrd doesn’t have his medication. His caretakers are concerned about his emotional and physical welfare.

He is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Byrd is known to visit D.C.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brice Byrd is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours). Callers may remain anonymous.

