Md. democrats meet with hundreds at town hall

SILVER SPRING, MD. (WUSA9) - Maryland Democrats held a large town hall for their constituents Sunday in Silver Spring.



Hundreds of people gathered at the Silver Spring Civic Center for the event.



U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen answered questions from the crowd. U.S. Representatives John Delaney, Jamie Raskin, John Sarbanes and Anthony Brown were invited to speak as well.



Delaney, a Democrat, said it was important for him to meet with constituents face-to-face.



"Courage is to step forward and to address your constituents," he said.

Questions at the town hall ranged from what the Congressmen planned to do to defend women's rights to whether they would push for an independent investigation of the Trump Administration's alleged ties to Russia. Many of the questions were asked by people with views similar to the town hall's speakers.



The mood was very different from many Republican town halls across the country where constituents have aggressively questioned lawmakers over issues like Obamacare.



Bethesda resident Cheryl Marken said she still appreciated the event. She said she was frustrated with some lawmakers' decisions not to hold town halls.



"I hear too many congressmen are skipping chances to be face to face with constituents," she said.

