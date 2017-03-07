Man wanted for stealing 80 packs of cigarettes

SILVER SPRING, MD (WUSA9) - A man is wanted for stealing 80 packs of cigarettes at an Exxon gas station in Silver Spring, Md. in January, police said.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 25, police responded to the Exxon located in the 8300 block of Colesville Road for report of an armed robbery.

Police believe the suspect entered the gas station, displayed a knife and approached a male employee who was working behind the counter.

He announced the robbery and stole 80 packs of Newport cigarettes by placing them in a bag he brought with him.

The suspect fled the scene and was last seen on foot toward East West Highway.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or this armed robbery is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.

