Former Md. teacher gets 48 years in sex abuse case

SILVER SPRING, MD (WUSA9) - A former Maryland elementary school teacher was sentenced to 48 years after being convicted of sexual abuse charges

John Vigna was convicted after students came forward saying he touched them inappropriately.

Police said 49-year-old Vigna, of Silver Spring, who was a teacher at Cloverly Elementary School since 1991, turned himself in to authorities. He had been placed on paid administrative leave in February 2016.

John Vigna's sister gives a statement after his sentencing. Supporters stood behind her. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/dEEWaMpIgB — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 4, 2017

Vigna was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor and four counts of third-degree sexual offense for the first victim. He is being charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual offense for victim two, police said.

The incidents all happened at the elementary school and started happening in August of 2014 and continued into February 2016. The second victim was not involved until February 2016, Montgomery County police said.

