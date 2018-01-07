Firefighters thaw frozen hydrant in Silver Spring

(Photo: Burtonsville VFD)

SILVER SPRING, MD. (WUSA9) - It was so cold outside Monday morning that firefighters had to thaw a frozen fire hydrant by using flares, officials said.

Fire crews responded to two large firewood piles on fire in the area of Fairland Road in Silver Spring.

The fire hydrant was frozen solid in the area. Crews had to use flares to melt the water in the hydrant in order to start fighting the fire.

