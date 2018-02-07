Families displaced after townhouse catches on fire in Silver Spring

(Photo: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

SILVER SPRING, MD. (WUSA9) - At least two families have been displaced after a fire broke out at a townhouse in Silver Spring late Wednesday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. at a townhouse in the Dumont Oaks Community, officials stated. Around 75 firefighters responded to the fire, which they were able to contain to the unit. Crews were able to knock out the fire in about 20 minutes. There was a partial structure collapse.

Officials said around 10 people have been displaced. Several cats are still unaccounted for.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

More....Lyric Lane (rear view) shortly after MCFRS FFs arrived, no occupants were home at the time, several cats are unaccounted & missing, a Task Force assisted, ~75 FFs were on scene, several families are displaced pic.twitter.com/44eDaZkIOD — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 8, 2018

