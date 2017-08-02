At least 1 injured in Silver Spring home invasion

SILVER SPRING, MD. (WUSA9) - At least one person has been injured in a home invasion reported in Silver Spring Wednesday morning, Montgomery County police said.
The incident happened around 8:12 a.m. in the 8800 block of Manchester Rd.
Police are calling it a first degree assault. At least one injury has been reported.
@mcpnews on scene in 8800 blk of Manchester Rd for possible home invasion @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ogDGDlzNnF— Mark Bost (@obedienttither) August 2, 2017
