At least 1 injured in Silver Spring home invasion

WUSA 9:52 AM. EDT August 02, 2017

SILVER SPRING, MD. (WUSA9) - At least one person has been injured in a home invasion reported in Silver Spring Wednesday morning, Montgomery County police said. 

The incident happened around 8:12 a.m. in the 8800 block of Manchester Rd. 

Police are calling it a first degree assault. At least one injury has been reported. 

