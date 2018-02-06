2 adults, 1 child transported in Silver Spring carbon monoxide incident

(Photo: Thinkstock)

SILVER SPRING, MD. (WUSA9) - Two adults and one child were transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after a carbon monoxide incident at a Silver Spring home, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The incident happened at the home located in the 9400 block of Worth Ave. in Silver Spring, officials said.

There were high levels of carbon monoxide inside of the home, authorities stated. All occupants were removed from the home. They were transported to the UM Shock Trauma to a hyperbaric chamber.

Officials said all injuries are non-life-threatening.

