19-year-old arrested in homicide of teen found in Silver Spring basement

SILVER SPRING, MD. (WUSA9) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 17-year-old who was found unresponsive in a Silver Spring basement earlier this week, Montgomery County police said.

The homicide happened on March 21 in the 1000 block of Mondrian Terrace at the victim's home, authorities stated. Authorities said the investigation shows that a large commotion could be heard coming from the basement around 2:25 a.m.

The victim, 17-year-old Christian Leroy Matthews was found unresponsive in the basement bedroom. Officers found suspicious marks to the victim's neck. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday night authorities arrested Tysean A. Lipford, 19, of Silver Spring and charged him with first-degree murder of Matthews. He is identified as the father of the victim's niece. Lipford confessed to the killing.

Lipford had a bond review set for Friday at the Rockville District Court.

