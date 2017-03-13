Shoveling out your neighbors in need

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Organizers with Serve DC are hoping you will be the next snow hero and sign up to help a senior in need.

The District is looking for able volunteers to sign up and shovel out their neighbors in need.

“I think it’s a wonderful program because I can’t go out there and shovel snow anymore,” Helen Randolph was shoveled out last year and is expecting someone to help again this year.

Delano Hunter with Serve DC said they created a data base this year that lets volunteers choose a senior in their neighborhood.

Last year, volunteers served more than 2,000 seniors through the District. To help, click here to register.

The District will provide a shovel if needed.

