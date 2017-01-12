WUSA
Shots fired at Fairfax Co. daycare, no injuries

WUSA 5:07 PM. EST January 12, 2017

FALLS CHURCH, VA (WUSA9) - No injuries were reported after police say a bullet came through a window of a daycare in Falls Church, Va. Thursday afternoon. 

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Bright Horizons Daycare located in the 5200 block of Leesburg Pike. 

Police determined a bullet came through the daycare's window. There were two adults and eight 3-year-olds in the daycare at the time of the incident. No one was injuries. 

Police are searching the neighborhood and trying to find out where the shot came from. 

 

