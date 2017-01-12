Shots fired at Fairfax Co. daycare, no injuries

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

FALLS CHURCH, VA (WUSA9) - No injuries were reported after police say a bullet came through a window of a daycare in Falls Church, Va. Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Bright Horizons Daycare located in the 5200 block of Leesburg Pike.

Police determined a bullet came through the daycare's window. There were two adults and eight 3-year-olds in the daycare at the time of the incident. No one was injuries.

Police are searching the neighborhood and trying to find out where the shot came from.

