Shooting suspect killed by Fairfax police identified

HERNDON, VA (WUSA9) - The suspect killed by Fairfax County police in a Herndon shooting-barricade-fire-situation, Mohammad Azim Doudzai, 32, had been arguing with his girlfriend.

Police believe the argument with the 28-year-old woman sparked his actions.

Police say the woman called two of Doudzai's brothers who came over to talk to him.

"The argument escalated when he pulled a gun and shot the two brothers, ages 37 and 23," a Fairfax County Police press release states.

RELATED: Suspect killed in Va. hostage situation identified

Police say the girlfriend and two brothers drove to a hospital and called police. When police arrived at the home, they tried to negotiate with Doudzai but he refused to surrender and instead set multiple fires inside the home, according to police. Gunfire was heard coming from the home.

Police discovered a 29-year-old man trapped inside the home when he called 911. He was a roommate and not related to the family. He had hidden in a room upstairs when the situation escalated.

Police say that officers "decided to approach the home out of concern for the hostage, neighbors and suspect."

When several officers approached the door, Doudzai came out with a knife in hand and was shot.

Officers entered the home and rescued the man.

Police say the officer who fired the fatal shot is a 16-year veteran of the police department currently assigned to the Special Operations Division (SOD). The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

Police say they recovered a gun and a knife from the home.

Friends and neighbors of Doudzai called him Azim. He was one of four men who rented a townhouse on Covered Wagon Lane. Azim has lived there for about three years.

One of his housemates showed up at the home on Tuesday and spoke with police. He told WUSA9 that he was not at home last night and had just learned Doudzai was shot dead by police. He was speechless.

"It was horrifying and terrifying. This is a quiet neighborhood," said Sreevni Somla who lives next door to the suspect's house.

When officers confronted Doudzai at the front door, police say they tried to subdue him by tazing him and shooting him with a rubber bullet. When neither worked, an officer shot Doudzai and he later died at the hospital.

Neighbors say Doudzai was an auto mechanic who specialized in installing airbags. Neighbors say he was friendly and never caused any problems.

The only complaint neighbors say they had of Doudzai or his fellow renters was that they were sometimes noisy. Neither neighbors nor the housemate WUSA9 spoke to could say what may have provoked the incident.

(© 2017 WUSA)