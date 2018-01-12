Shock and disgust over Trump's profane remark

US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg at the White House in Washington, DC on January 10, 2018. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Shock and disgust. That's how many Americans are reacting to the derogatory name President Trump used for Haiti and African countries.

Some people are comparing his word choice to degrading language about African-American people used during the civil rights struggle 50 years ago.

Blocks away from the White House, as visitors at the Newseum take in the new 1968 Civil Rights at 50 exhibit, they could not help but draw comparisons to then and now.

"The events of 1968 echo so strongly with what's happening now. The conversations we're having about immigration, about civil rights, about police violence, are thing that were being talked about back in 1968. So its really interesting to see how some things change but some things sadly stay the same," said Patty Rhule, Newseum Director of Exhibit Development.

1968 was a violent year in struggle for civil rights. Martin Luther King Junior and Senator Robert F Kennedy were assassinated. Others were killed and beaten as they fought for civil rights. How far have we come?

"We have a lot more work to do. We're not as far along is people claim we are. In terms of human rights," said Macie Spencerly.

The fight for civil rights is really about human rights says Rhule. "1968 is when there was a sanitation strike in Memphis. That's what brought Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis. This is where he was assassinate later," Rhule said.

The Sanitation Strike in 1968. That's what brought Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis where he was assassinated days later. Sanitation workers were mostly African-American, and they were poorly paid, and poorly treated. They go on strike for better wages. There's a famous image you can see at the Newseum of them marching with a famous sign that say 'I am a man.' That quote came from The Reverend James Lawson, another civil rights activist who said: "At the heart of racism is the idea that a man is not a man."

"So these people are standing up for their human rights," said Rhule.

She says a remark like the President's "S***hole" comment about about Haiti and African countries diminishes their citizens' 'humanity.

"It makes me really sad because saying something like that, that's so explicit. It means just, that he has no idea about the other countries. About what is actually going on and someone being so ignorant," said Arua, a Austrian citizen of Egyptian heritage.

"I was not surprised just because it sounds like something he would say. But its so disappointing that our President would talk like that," said Darcy Spencerly.

"It just another thing in a long list of deplorable statements and actions that our president has made," said Jacob Bean of Chicago.

"I"m not really sure how this man got in office. I'm not sure how the American people thought he represented us. And I certainly hope people around the world don't think this is how all American citizens feel," said Brittany Giamaria.

